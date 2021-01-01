Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Oppo A91
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 180K)
- 39% higher pixel density (568 vs 408 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (658 against 601 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1025 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|85.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Ranking (165th and 257th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|ColorOS 6.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|7
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2018
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2