Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Oppo A91

Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Оппо А91
Oppo A91

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 180K)
  • 39% higher pixel density (568 vs 408 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (658 against 601 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1025 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +9%
658 nits
Oppo A91
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Oppo A91 +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 572 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +32%
396
Oppo A91
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +35%
1925
Oppo A91
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +54%
278085
Oppo A91
180873
AnTuTu Ranking (165th and 257th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2,1 ColorOS 6.1
OS size 14 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Oppo A91
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Oppo A91
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Oppo A91
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
Oppo A91 +3%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 December 2019
Release date March 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

