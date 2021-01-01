Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.