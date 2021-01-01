Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Oppo Reno Z, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P90 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.