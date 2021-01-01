Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Reno Z – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Oppo Reno Z

Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Оппо Рено Z
Oppo Reno Z

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Oppo Reno Z, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P90 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (568 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (658 against 494 nits)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 209K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 3950 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Reno Z

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +33%
658 nits
Reno Z
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Reno Z +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Oppo Reno Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Mediatek Helio P90
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 572 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
396
Reno Z +4%
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +24%
1925
Reno Z
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +33%
278085
Reno Z
209384
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (165th and 215th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,1 ColorOS 7
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3950 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Reno Z
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Reno Z
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Reno Z
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.7 f/2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9
104
Reno Z
n/a
Video quality
Galaxy S9
91
Reno Z
n/a
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9
99
Reno Z
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
Reno Z
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 May 2019
Release date March 2018 July 2019
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S9. It has a better display, performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S9
2. iPhone 11 vs Galaxy S9
3. iPhone XS vs Galaxy S9
4. Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S9
5. Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S9
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Reno Z
7. Galaxy A51 vs Reno Z
8. Nova 5T vs Reno Z
9. OnePlus 7T vs Reno Z
10. A9 (2020) vs Reno Z

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish