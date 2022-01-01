Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A03
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 151K)
- 110% higher pixel density (568 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (660 against 422 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Fingerprint scanner
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|658 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|81.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|45 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1641:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +88%
573
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +74%
1827
1049
|CPU
|106403
|60739
|GPU
|131325
|24375
|Memory
|59895
|33135
|UX
|69985
|32172
|Total score
|370238
|151340
|Stability
|93%
|97%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|2269
|403
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6265
|6688
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (20% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|3:35 hr
|Web browsing
|06:04 hr
|-
|Watching video
|10:57 hr
|-
|Gaming
|02:42 hr
|-
|Standby
|70 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|November 2021
|Release date
|March 2018
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.
