Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 151K)
  • 110% higher pixel density (568 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (660 against 422 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 658 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 45 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9 +56%
660 nits
Galaxy A03
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +2%
83.6%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2700 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 572 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +88%
573
Galaxy A03
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +74%
1827
Galaxy A03
1049
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9 +145%
370238
Galaxy A03
151340
CPU 106403 60739
GPU 131325 24375
Memory 59895 33135
UX 69985 32172
Total score 370238 151340
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9 +463%
2269
Galaxy A03
403
Stability 93% 97%
Graphics test 13 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2269 403
PCMark 3.0 score 6265 6688
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 14 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:04 hr -
Watching video 10:57 hr -
Gaming 02:42 hr -
Standby 70 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S9
20:36 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +5%
86 dB
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2018 November 2021
Release date March 2018 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

