Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A03s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 121K)
- 110% higher pixel density (568 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (660 against 355 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Shows 91% longer battery life (39:16 vs 20:36 hours)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|658 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|81.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|93.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|806 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1126:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +220%
573
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +104%
1827
895
|CPU
|106403
|36930
|GPU
|131325
|15632
|Memory
|59895
|29149
|UX
|69985
|38919
|Total score
|370238
|121059
|Stability
|93%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2269
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6265
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|13.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (15% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|3:38 hr
|Web browsing
|06:04 hr
|15:57 hr
|Watching video
|10:57 hr
|14:23 hr
|Gaming
|02:42 hr
|06:16 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|August 2021
|Release date
|March 2018
|August 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.
