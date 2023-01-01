Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 42% higher pixel density (568 vs 400 PPI)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 268K)
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (660 against 464 nits)
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 74% longer battery life (35:52 vs 20:36 hours)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy A23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 658 nits 460 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9 +42%
660 nits
Galaxy A23
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +1%
83.6%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP18 Adreno 610
GPU clock 572 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~370 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +47%
569
Galaxy A23
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +12%
1836
Galaxy A23
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9 +39%
374039
Galaxy A23
268310
CPU 114409 81885
GPU 128760 48510
Memory 58370 64789
UX 69663 71783
Total score 374039 268310
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9 +416%
2272
Galaxy A23
440
Max surface temperature 39.2 °C -
Stability 93% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2272 440
Web score 5104 6867
Video editing 5490 4224
Photo editing 9518 13612
Data manipulation 5723 5769
Writing score 6311 8438
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 400 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 5.0
OS size 14 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:04 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 10:57 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 02:42 hr 06:14 hr
Standby 70 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9
20:36 hr
Galaxy A23 +74%
35:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2018 March 2022
Release date March 2018 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23. But if the performance, gaming, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

