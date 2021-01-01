Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 116K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (568 vs 437 PPI)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (78 vs 73 hours)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (651 against 546 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9810
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +19%
651 nits
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2700 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 572 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +53%
400
Galaxy A40
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +102%
1915
Galaxy A40
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +128%
244030
Galaxy A40
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +133%
272368
Galaxy A40
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 2.0
OS size 14 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 +1%
10:13 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +44%
15:25 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +10%
22:38 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +4%
86 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 April 2019
Release date March 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

