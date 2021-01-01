Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.