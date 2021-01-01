Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A42 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A42

Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 114% higher pixel density (568 vs 266 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (658 against 564 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 85% longer battery life (144 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 278K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 396 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.7%
PWM 240 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 7 ms 9.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +17%
658 nits
Galaxy A42
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy A42 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 619
GPU clock 572 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
396
Galaxy A42 +60%
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +1%
1925
Galaxy A42
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
278085
Galaxy A42 +17%
324784
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (165th and 126th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI Core
OS size 14 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy A42 +89%
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Galaxy A42 +58%
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy A42 +84%
41:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +5%
86 dB
Galaxy A42
82.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 September 2020
Release date March 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 338 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

