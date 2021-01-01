Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 169K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 41% higher pixel density (568 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (658 against 544 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (98 vs 78 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM 240 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +21%
658 nits
Galaxy A50
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy A50 +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 572 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +18%
396
Galaxy A50
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +61%
1925
Galaxy A50
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +64%
278085
Galaxy A50
169800
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (165th and 280th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 2.5
OS size 14 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy A50 +20%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Galaxy A50 +2%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy A50 +9%
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +22%
104
Galaxy A50
85
Video quality
Galaxy S9 +15%
91
Galaxy A50
79
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 +19%
99
Galaxy A50
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +1%
86 dB
Galaxy A50
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date March 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

