Samsung Galaxy S9 vs A52s 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- 40% higher pixel density (568 vs 405 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (787 against 649 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
566
Galaxy A52s 5G +35%
763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
Galaxy A52s 5G +54%
2765
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
243269
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
270579
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|August 2021
|Release date
|March 2018
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 488 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.
