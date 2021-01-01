Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A52s 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs A52s 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • 40% higher pixel density (568 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (787 against 649 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy A52s 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9
649 nits
Galaxy A52s 5G +21%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy A52s 5G +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 572 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
566
Galaxy A52s 5G +35%
763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1798
Galaxy A52s 5G +54%
2765
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 3.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 August 2021
Release date March 2018 September 2021
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 488 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

