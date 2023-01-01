Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 50 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.