Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy M30s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy M30s

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Самсунг Галакси М30s
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy M30s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 173K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (568 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 67% longer battery life (130 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy M30s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM 240 Hz 118 Hz
Response time 7 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +2%
651 nits
Galaxy M30s
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy M30s +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy M30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 572 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +23%
400
Galaxy M30s
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9 +59%
1915
Galaxy M30s
1201
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +127%
244030
Galaxy M30s
107435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +57%
272368
Galaxy M30s
173268
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 3.0
OS size 14 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy M30s +59%
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Galaxy M30s +40%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy M30s +58%
35:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +4%
86 dB
Galaxy M30s
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2018 September 2019
Release date March 2018 October 2019
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.47 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Samsung Galaxy A31
9. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
10. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish