Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Note 8

Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (89 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy Note 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 83.14%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz 257 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +3%
658 nits
Galaxy Note 8
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9 +1%
83.6%
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 572 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +8%
278085
Galaxy Note 8
258272

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +1%
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +6%
15:25 hr
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +1%
22:38 hr
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +4%
104
Galaxy Note 8
100
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 16

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
Galaxy Note 8
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 August 2017
Release date March 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

