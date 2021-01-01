Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.