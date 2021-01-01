Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S10 Lite – which one to choose?

Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Самсунг Галакси С10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 45% higher pixel density (568 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (110 vs 78 hours)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 278K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 87.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 7 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9
658 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite +7%
705 nits
Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy S10 Lite +5%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 640
GPU clock 572 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
396
Galaxy S10 Lite +83%
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1925
Galaxy S10 Lite +23%
2377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
278085
Galaxy S10 Lite +65%
458532
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 3.0
OS size 14 GB 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +32%
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +25%
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +53%
34:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
Galaxy S10 Lite +3%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 January 2020
Release date March 2018 January 2020
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

