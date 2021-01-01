Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S10 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3000 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 17% longer battery life (91 vs 78 hours)
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 278K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (793 against 658 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|87.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|235 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
396
Galaxy S10 Plus +78%
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1925
Galaxy S10 Plus +28%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
278085
Galaxy S10 Plus +43%
396632
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (165th and 89th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|14 GB
|46.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:13 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus +13%
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +5%
15:25 hr
14:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +2%
22:38 hr
22:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Galaxy S10 Plus +10%
114
Video quality
91
Galaxy S10 Plus +7%
97
Generic camera score
99
Galaxy S10 Plus +10%
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 962 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|0.516 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|1.582 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
