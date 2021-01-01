Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S20 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- 11% higher pixel density (568 vs 511 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 57 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 278K)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (87 vs 78 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (892 against 658 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|511 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|89.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
396
Galaxy S20 Ultra +126%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1925
Galaxy S20 Ultra +49%
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
278085
Galaxy S20 Ultra +84%
510643
AnTuTu Android Ranking (165th and 34th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|23.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:13 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +2%
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +22%
15:25 hr
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +8%
24:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2018
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|0.32 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
