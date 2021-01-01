Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S20 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • 11% higher pixel density (568 vs 511 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 278K)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (87 vs 78 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (892 against 658 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 89.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9
658 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +36%
892 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +8%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 572 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
396
Galaxy S20 Ultra +126%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1925
Galaxy S20 Ultra +49%
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
278085
Galaxy S20 Ultra +84%
510643
AnTuTu Android Ranking (165th and 34th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 3.0
OS size 14 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +2%
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +22%
15:25 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +8%
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +2%
86 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 February 2020
Release date March 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

