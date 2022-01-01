Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S21 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 38% higher pixel density (568 vs 411 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower

Weighs 14 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 314K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Shows 18% longer battery life (92 vs 78 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (799 against 658 nits)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S9 Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9 PPI 568 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.3% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests PWM 240 Hz - Response time 7 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S9 658 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +21% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S9 83.6% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +2% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 660 GPU clock 572 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1794 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S9 572 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +94% 1107 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S9 1831 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +67% 3064 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S9 314524 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +138% 747643 CPU 107536 192462 GPU 91183 274124 Memory 44975 128894 UX 69700 146347 Total score 314524 747643 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S9 2262 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Stability 94% - Graphics test 13 FPS - Graphics score 2262 - PCMark 3.0 score 6259 - AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 4.0 OS size 14 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S9 104 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S9 91 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S9 99 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S9 86 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2018 January 2022 Release date March 2018 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.