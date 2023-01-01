Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S21 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- 10% higher pixel density (568 vs 515 PPI)
- Weighs 64 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 374K)
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Shows 52% longer battery life (31:14 vs 20:36 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1026 against 660 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|658 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|89.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|227 g (8.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|854 MHz
|FLOPS
|~370 GFLOPS
|~1575 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
Galaxy S21 Ultra +95%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1836
Galaxy S21 Ultra +92%
3527
|CPU
|114409
|191240
|GPU
|128760
|256481
|Memory
|58370
|151369
|UX
|69663
|149052
|Total score
|374039
|751699
|Max surface temperature
|39.2 °C
|40.8 °C
|Stability
|93%
|69%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|2272
|5221
|Web score
|5104
|-
|Video editing
|5490
|-
|Photo editing
|9518
|-
|Data manipulation
|5723
|-
|Writing score
|6311
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 400 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:11 hr
|Web browsing
|06:04 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|10:57 hr
|15:32 hr
|Gaming
|02:42 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|98 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Galaxy S21 Ultra +16%
121
Video quality
91
Galaxy S21 Ultra +10%
100
Generic camera score
99
Galaxy S21 Ultra +16%
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|January 2021
|Release date
|March 2018
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
