Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • 10% higher pixel density (568 vs 515 PPI)
  • Weighs 64 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 374K)
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (31:14 vs 20:36 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1026 against 660 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S21 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 568 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 658 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 89.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S9
660 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra +55%
1026 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 227 g (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP18 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 572 MHz 854 MHz
FLOPS ~370 GFLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
569
Galaxy S21 Ultra +95%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1836
Galaxy S21 Ultra +92%
3527
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9
374039
Galaxy S21 Ultra +101%
751699
CPU 114409 191240
GPU 128760 256481
Memory 58370 151369
UX 69663 149052
Total score 374039 751699
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S9
2272
Galaxy S21 Ultra +130%
5221
Max surface temperature 39.2 °C 40.8 °C
Stability 93% 69%
Graphics test 13 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 2272 5221
Web score 5104 -
Video editing 5490 -
Photo editing 9518 -
Data manipulation 5723 -
Writing score 6311 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 400 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 5.1
OS size 14 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:04 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 10:57 hr 15:32 hr
Gaming 02:42 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 70 hr 98 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S9
20:36 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +52%
31:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
Galaxy S21 Ultra +2%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 January 2021
Release date March 2018 February 2021
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

