Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S22

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S22

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • 34% higher pixel density (568 vs 425 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 364K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 658 nits)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy S22

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9
658 nits
Galaxy S22 +97%
1294 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9
83.6%
Galaxy S22 +5%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 572 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9
566
Galaxy S22 +108%
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1804
Galaxy S22 +99%
3591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S9
364336
Galaxy S22 +144%
890211
CPU 106403 221779
GPU 131325 378872
Memory 59895 147967
UX 69985 149643
Total score 364336 890211
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 94% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2263 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6249 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI 4.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9
86 dB
Galaxy S22
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 February 2022
Release date March 2018 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S9
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy S9
3. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S9
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S9
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S9
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S22
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S22
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish