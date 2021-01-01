Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S6 Edge – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S6 Edge

Самсунг Галакси С9
VS
Самсунг Галакси С6 Эдж
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 139K)
  • Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (651 against 308 nits)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (78 vs 73 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.38% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy S6 Edge

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 568 ppi 576 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 72.22%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +111%
651 nits
Galaxy S6 Edge
308 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 132 gramm (4.66 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +16%
83.6%
Galaxy S6 Edge
72.22%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-T760 MP8
GPU clock 572 MHz 772 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1552 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +249%
244030
Galaxy S6 Edge
69919
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +96%
272368
Galaxy S6 Edge
139128
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 5.0.2
ROM One UI 2,1 TouchWiz UI
OS size 14 GB 6.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy S6 Edge +4%
10:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +26%
15:25 hr
Galaxy S6 Edge
12:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +15%
22:38 hr
Galaxy S6 Edge
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5312 x 2988
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +21%
86 dB
Galaxy S6 Edge
71 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 March 2015
Release date March 2018 April 2015
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.334 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 0.594 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

