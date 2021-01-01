Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S6 Edge
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 139K)
- Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (651 against 308 nits)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 7% longer battery life (78 vs 73 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.38% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Weighs 31 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|568 ppi
|576 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|72.22%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|132 gramm (4.66 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1915
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +249%
244030
69919
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +96%
272368
139128
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 5.0.2
|ROM
|One UI 2,1
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|14 GB
|6.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:13 hr
Galaxy S6 Edge +4%
10:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +26%
15:25 hr
12:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9 +15%
22:38 hr
19:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5312 x 2988
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +28%
104
Video quality
Galaxy S9 +10%
91
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 +21%
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|March 2015
|Release date
|March 2018
|April 2015
|Launch price
|~ 837 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.362 W/kg
|0.334 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|0.594 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.
