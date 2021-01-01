Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S7, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.5% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (651 against 531 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9810
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy S7

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 568 ppi 576 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 72.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 7 ms 99.3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +23%
651 nits
Galaxy S7
531 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S9 +16%
83.6%
Galaxy S7
72.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-T880 MP12
GPU clock 572 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~249 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S9
1915
Galaxy S7
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +87%
244030
Galaxy S7
130774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9
272368
Galaxy S7
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM One UI 2,1 TouchWiz UI
OS size 14 GB 7.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9 +8%
10:13 hr
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9 +5%
15:25 hr
Galaxy S7
14:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy S7 +1%
22:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.34 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/4.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S9 +14%
104
Galaxy S7
91
Video quality
Galaxy S9 +6%
91
Galaxy S7
86
Generic camera score
Galaxy S9 +11%
99
Galaxy S7
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 9
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +21%
86 dB
Galaxy S7
71 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 February 2016
Release date March 2018 March 2016
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.406 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

