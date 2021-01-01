Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S8 Plus

VS
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 184K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (88 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S9
vs
Galaxy S8 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 568 ppi 529 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S9 +2%
651 nits
Galaxy S8 Plus
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 572 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S9 +41%
244030
Galaxy S8 Plus
173617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S9 +48%
272368
Galaxy S8 Plus
184476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2,1 One UI
OS size 14 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus +20%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus +5%
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus +5%
23:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S9 +4%
86 dB
Galaxy S8 Plus
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2018 March 2017
Release date March 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 837 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.362 W/kg 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.

