Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Nokia XR21, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Nokia XR21

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro and Nokia XR21 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities