Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Nokia XR21, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 396K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 681 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR21
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4050 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 406 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 77%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1109:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 168 mm (6.61 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 78.58 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 10.45 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 231 g (8.15 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro and Nokia XR21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro +32%
522034
Nokia XR21
396339
CPU 158374 -
GPU 157181 -
Memory 75916 -
UX 125947 -
Total score 522034 396339
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:00 hr hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 May 2023
Release date July 2022 June 2023
SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR21. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro.

