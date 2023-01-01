Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs A53 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 418K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 418K) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh

Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (829 against 493 nits)

Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (829 against 493 nits) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 46 grams less

Weighs 46 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 85.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 97.6% PWM Not detected 250 Hz Response time 23 ms 9 ms Contrast 1109:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 493 nits Galaxy A53 5G +68% 829 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 77.8% Galaxy A53 5G +10% 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 13 GB 36 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:38 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 05:01 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy A53 5G 98 Video quality Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy A53 5G 45 Generic camera score Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy A53 5G 79

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 86.2 dB Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 March 2022 Release date July 2022 April 2022 SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro.