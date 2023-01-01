Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
VS
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 418K)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (829 against 493 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.6%
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time 23 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1109:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
493 nits
Galaxy A53 5G +68%
829 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 490 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro +22%
512300
Galaxy A53 5G
418433
CPU 158374 112126
GPU 157181 126851
Memory 75916 73975
UX 125947 98952
Total score 512300 418433
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 43 °C 45.2 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2287
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9324
Video editing - 7468
Photo editing - 21110
Data manipulation - 9095
Writing score - 14991
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 13 GB 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 05:01 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 March 2022
Release date July 2022 April 2022
SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 or A53 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 or A53 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or A53 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or A53 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy M53 or A53 5G
6. Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Xcover 6 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Xcover 6 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Xcover 6 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Xcover 6 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский