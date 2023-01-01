Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs A54 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Delivers 98% higher peak brightness (975 against 493 nits)

Delivers 98% higher peak brightness (975 against 493 nits) Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh

Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 82.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 23 ms - Contrast 1109:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 493 nits Galaxy A54 5G +98% 975 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 77.8% Galaxy A54 5G +7% 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 1380 Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MP5 GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 770 Galaxy A54 5G 768 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro +3% 2782 Galaxy A54 5G 2694 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro +1% 512300 Galaxy A54 5G 508502 CPU 158374 150539 GPU 157181 153199 Memory 75916 82844 UX 125947 125438 Total score 512300 508502 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:58 hr Watching video - 16:30 hr Gaming - 05:51 hr Standby - 102 hr General battery life Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy A54 5G 36:11 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy A54 5G 106 Video quality Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy A54 5G 115 Generic camera score Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy A54 5G 107

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 86.2 dB Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 March 2023 Release date July 2022 March 2023 SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg 0.69 W/kg SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.