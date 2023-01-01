Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Delivers 98% higher peak brightness (975 against 493 nits)
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1109:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
493 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +98%
975 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 158374 150539
GPU 157181 153199
Memory 75916 82844
UX 125947 125438
Total score 512300 508502
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:58 hr
Watching video - 16:30 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 102 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 March 2023
Release date July 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

