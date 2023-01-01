Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
VS
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Delivers 61% higher peak brightness (794 against 493 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (524 vs 400 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.7% more screen real estate
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4050 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type PLS TFT Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 90.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.7%
PWM Not detected 214 Hz
Response time 23 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1109:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
493 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus +61%
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max clock 2400 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 490 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 158374 135748
GPU 157181 155476
Memory 75916 113898
UX 125947 115935
Total score 512300 518141
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 43 °C 48.1 °C
Stability - 50%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4293
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8688
Video editing - 5887
Photo editing - 30778
Data manipulation - 8535
Writing score - 12229
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 13 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:33 hr
Watching video - 13:44 hr
Gaming - 03:56 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 February 2020
Release date July 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

