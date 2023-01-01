Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs S22 (Snapdragon) VS Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4050 vs 3700 mAh Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Better grip in hands – the body is 9.3 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 23 ms - Contrast 1109:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 493 nits Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +98% 976 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 77.8% Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +12% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:32 hr Watching video - 11:22 hr Gaming - 04:15 hr Standby - 88 hr General battery life Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 25:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution - 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 86.2 dB Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 February 2022 Release date July 2022 February 2022 SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.