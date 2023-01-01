Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1106K versus 512K)
  • Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (1194 against 493 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.3% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Galaxy S23

Display

Type PLS TFT Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1750 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.9%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 23 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1109:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
493 nits
Galaxy S23 +142%
1194 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
77.8%
Galaxy S23 +13%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 2400 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 740
GPU clock 490 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
512300
Galaxy S23 +116%
1106102
CPU 158374 253420
GPU 157181 511057
Memory 75916 169967
UX 125947 173518
Total score 512300 1106102
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 43 °C 34.3 °C
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 73 FPS
Graphics score - 12320
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 12973
Video editing - 7825
Photo editing - 34081
Data manipulation - 11605
Writing score - 20203
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 13 GB 29.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 3900 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:06 hr
Watching video - 15:00 hr
Gaming - 05:45 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
86.2 dB
Galaxy S23 +6%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 February 2023
Release date July 2022 February 2023
SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

