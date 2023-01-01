Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs Galaxy S23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1106K versus 512K)
- Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (1194 against 493 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Thinner bezels – 10.3% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.8%
|88.1%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|23 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1109:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|235 g (8.29 oz)
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|719 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +96%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2782
Galaxy S23 +68%
4665
|CPU
|158374
|253420
|GPU
|157181
|511057
|Memory
|75916
|169967
|UX
|125947
|173518
|Total score
|512300
|1106102
|Max surface temperature
|43 °C
|34.3 °C
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|73 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|12320
|Web score
|-
|12973
|Video editing
|-
|7825
|Photo editing
|-
|34081
|Data manipulation
|-
|11605
|Writing score
|-
|20203
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|29.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|3900 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:06 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:00 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:45 hr
|Standby
|-
|111 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|July 2022
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.48 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.23 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
- The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.
