Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 VS Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on June 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1106K versus 512K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1106K versus 512K) Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (1194 against 493 nits)

Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (1194 against 493 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Thinner bezels – 10.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 10.3% more screen real estate Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1750 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 88.1% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 98.9% PWM Not detected 240 Hz Response time 23 ms 1 ms Contrast 1109:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 493 nits Galaxy S23 +142% 1194 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 77.8% Galaxy S23 +13% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 13 GB 29.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh 3900 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Wireless charging No Yes (10 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:06 hr Watching video - 15:00 hr Gaming - 05:45 hr Standby - 111 hr General battery life Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy S23 34:17 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy S23 129 Video quality Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy S23 137 Generic camera score Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro n/a Galaxy S23 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 86.2 dB Galaxy S23 +6% 91.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 February 2023 Release date July 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 1.48 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy S23: - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.