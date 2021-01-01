Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover Pro vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro vs Google Pixel 5

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (306K versus 178K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (696 against 551 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 79.4% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 97.4%
PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 33 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1355:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Xcover Pro
551 nits
Pixel 5 +26%
696 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Xcover Pro
79.4%
Pixel 5 +8%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 620
GPU clock 662 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Xcover Pro
346
Pixel 5 +73%
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Xcover Pro
1299
Pixel 5 +39%
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Xcover Pro
178740
Pixel 5 +71%
306137
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM One UI 2 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Xcover Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Xcover Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Xcover Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 2 (25 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Xcover Pro
87.1 dB
Pixel 5 +6%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2020 September 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.468 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.231 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5 is definitely a better buy.

