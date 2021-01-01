Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.