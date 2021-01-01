Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover Pro vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro vs LG V20

Самсунг Галакси Xcover Про
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
VS
Лджи V20
LG V20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4050 vs 3200 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.36% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (622 against 561 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover Pro
vs
LG V20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen to body ratio 79.4% 72.04%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1355:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Xcover Pro
561 nits
LG V20 +11%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Xcover Pro +10%
79.4%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 530
GPU clock 662 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2 LG UX 5
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Xcover Pro
n/a
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (25 MP + 8 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2 f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Xcover Pro +9%
87 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2020 September 2016
Release date April 2020 September 2016
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.468 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.231 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro is definitely a better buy.

