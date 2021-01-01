Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover Pro vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (551 against 443 nits)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 177 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4050 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover Pro
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.4% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 93.6%
PWM 250 Hz 2500000 Hz
Response time 33 ms 36.5 ms
Contrast 1355:1 1102:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Xcover Pro +24%
551 nits
Nokia G20
443 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Xcover Pro
79.4%
Nokia G20 +3%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 662 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM One UI 2 -
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 3:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (25 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Xcover Pro +8%
87.1 dB
Nokia G20
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2020 April 2021
Release date April 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.468 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.231 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G20.

