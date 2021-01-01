Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.