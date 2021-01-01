Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover Pro vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro vs Galaxy S10e

Самсунг Галакси Xcover Про
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10е
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 4050 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 178K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (700 against 561 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover Pro
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 79.4% 83.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 97.5%
PWM 250 Hz 232 Hz
Response time 33 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1355:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Xcover Pro
561 nits
Galaxy S10e +25%
700 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Xcover Pro
79.4%
Galaxy S10e +5%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 662 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Xcover Pro
178364
Galaxy S10e +116%
384541
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (264th and 100th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2 One UI 3.0
OS size 16 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (25 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 11 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Xcover Pro +5%
87 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2020 February 2019
Release date April 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.468 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.231 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

