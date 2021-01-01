Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.