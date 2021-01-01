Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Xcover Pro vs Galaxy S21 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro vs S21 Plus

Самсунг Галакси Xcover Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 178K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4050 mAh
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (874 against 551 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Xcover Pro
vs
Galaxy S21 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 79.4% 88.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.9%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 33 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 1355:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Xcover Pro
551 nits
Galaxy S21 Plus +59%
874 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 10 mm (0.39 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 662 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Xcover Pro
178740
Galaxy S21 Plus +236%
600581
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM One UI 2 One UI 3.1
OS size 16 GB 27.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:12 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (25 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Xcover Pro
87.1 dB
Galaxy S21 Plus +1%
87.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2020 January 2021
Release date April 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.468 W/kg 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.231 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and Samsung Galaxy S8
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish