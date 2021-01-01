Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro vs S21 Ultra
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 48 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 178K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (1016 against 551 nits)
- Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
- 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Thinner bezels – 10.4% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.4%
|89.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1355:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|10 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|227 gramm (8.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|662 MHz
|760 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +217%
1097
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1299
Galaxy S21 Ultra +167%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
150111
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178740
Galaxy S21 Ultra +232%
594255
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
35:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (25 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|11
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|April 2020
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.468 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.231 W/kg
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
