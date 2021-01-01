Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro vs Galaxy S8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
- Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 4050 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- 39% higher pixel density (570 vs 409 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 178K)
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (613 against 561 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|570 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|79.4%
|83.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|1355:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|10 mm (0.39 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|662 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1306
Galaxy S8 +10%
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178364
Galaxy S8 +29%
230144
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (264th and 198th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2
|One UI
|OS size
|16 GB
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (25 MP + 8 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|11
|16
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|March 2017
|Release date
|April 2020
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.468 W/kg
|0.315 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.231 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro. But if the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
