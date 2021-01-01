Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro vs Galaxy S9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro (with Exynos 9 Octa 9611) that was released on January 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
- Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 4050 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 178K)
- 39% higher pixel density (568 vs 409 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (658 against 561 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|568 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|79.4%
|83.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|1355:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|10 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|662 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S9 +14%
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1306
Galaxy S9 +47%
1925
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178364
Galaxy S9 +56%
278085
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (264th and 165th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2
|One UI 2,1
|OS size
|16 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (25 MP + 8 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|11
|18
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2018
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 837 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.468 W/kg
|0.362 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.231 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is definitely a better buy.
