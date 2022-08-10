Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 11

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (933K versus 627K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (914 against 665 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3110 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.8%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +37%
914 nits
iPhone 11
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +4%
82.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
1261
iPhone 11 +5%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +13%
3910
iPhone 11
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +49%
933278
iPhone 11
627955
CPU 234223 166661
GPU 379312 256531
Memory 159101 91027
UX 163039 115651
Total score 933278 627955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +11%
8429
iPhone 11
7565
Stability 45% 71%
Graphics test 50 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 8429 7565
PCMark 3.0 score 13766 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM One UI 4.1.1 -
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +3%
86.3 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2019
Release date August 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Note 10 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
7. Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12
8. Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 6
9. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish