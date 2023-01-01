Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 633K)

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 633K) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The phone is 3-years newer

The phone is 3-years newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (910 against 790 nits) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 28% longer battery life (36:48 vs 28:41 hours)

Shows 28% longer battery life (36:48 vs 28:41 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection - Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97% 99.6% PWM 120 Hz 245 Hz Response time 1 ms 4.9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +15% 910 nits iPhone 11 Pro Max 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% iPhone 11 Pro Max +2% 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 3969 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 11:31 hr 16:42 hr Gaming 04:09 hr 07:08 hr Standby 110 hr 124 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 28:41 hr iPhone 11 Pro Max +28% 36:48 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 +1% 125 iPhone 11 Pro Max 124 Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 +11% 113 iPhone 11 Pro Max 102 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 4 112 iPhone 11 Pro Max +4% 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 +1% 86.3 dB iPhone 11 Pro Max 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2019 Release date August 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.