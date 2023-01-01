Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 633K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 3-years newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (910 against 790 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 28% longer battery life (36:48 vs 28:41 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97%
|99.6%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|226 g (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +14%
3897
3413
|CPU
|234223
|152251
|GPU
|379312
|259958
|Memory
|159101
|105767
|UX
|163039
|117748
|Total score
|934653
|633497
|Max surface temperature
|36.8 °C
|44.9 °C
|Stability
|46%
|79%
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|8819
|7460
|Web score
|10933
|-
|Video editing
|7480
|-
|Photo editing
|31661
|-
|Data manipulation
|10706
|-
|Writing score
|16924
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|09:18 hr
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|11:31 hr
|16:42 hr
|Gaming
|04:09 hr
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +1%
125
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +11%
113
Generic camera score
112
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|August 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1