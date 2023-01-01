Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (910 against 646 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 733K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (32:28 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1600 and 1268 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.4%
PWM 120 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 1 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +41%
910 nits
iPhone 12
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 164 g (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
iPhone 12 +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 3190 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
1268
iPhone 12 +26%
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
3897
iPhone 12 +4%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +27%
934653
iPhone 12
733905
CPU 234223 189781
GPU 379312 311052
Memory 159101 105933
UX 163039 128143
Total score 934653 733905
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +16%
8819
iPhone 12
7608
Max surface temperature 36.8 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 46% 77%
Graphics test 52 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 8819 7608
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10933 -
Video editing 7480 -
Photo editing 31661 -
Data manipulation 10706 -
Writing score 16924 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 24 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 11:31 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 110 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4
28:41 hr
iPhone 12 +13%
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +6%
86.3 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2020
Release date August 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

