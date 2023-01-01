Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Apple iPhone 12 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1473 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2227 mAh

Comes with 1473 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2227 mAh Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 16% longer battery life (28:41 vs 24:46 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (28:41 vs 24:46 hours) 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 677K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 677K) Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (910 against 622 nits)

Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (910 against 622 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 12% higher pixel density (476 vs 425 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (476 vs 425 PPI) Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower Weighs 52 grams less

Weighs 52 grams less 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1591 and 1268 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Apple iPhone 12 mini Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +46% 910 nits iPhone 12 mini 622 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 135 g (4.76 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% iPhone 12 mini +4% 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 2227 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr 09:23 hr Watching video 11:31 hr 09:46 hr Gaming 04:09 hr 04:56 hr Standby 110 hr 78 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 +16% 28:41 hr iPhone 12 mini 24:46 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB iPhone 12 mini n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 October 2020 Release date August 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.