Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 605 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3095 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (933K versus 791K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1055 against 914 nits)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1705 and 1261 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.8%
PWM 120 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
914 nits
iPhone 13 Pro +15%
1055 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +18%
933278
iPhone 13 Pro
791046
CPU 234223 208246
GPU 379312 322246
Memory 159101 131426
UX 163039 135941
Total score 933278 791046
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 45% 78%
Graphics test 50 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 8429 9524
PCMark 3.0 score 13766 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM One UI 4.1.1 -
OS size 24 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 25 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:06 hr
Watching video - 16:46 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2021
Release date August 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
