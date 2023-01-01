Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 421 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3279 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 813K)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (910 against 836 nits)

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Shows 30% longer battery life (37:24 vs 28:41 hours)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1734 and 1268 points

Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection - Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97% 99.5% PWM 120 Hz 60 Hz Response time 1 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +9% 910 nits iPhone 14 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% iPhone 14 +5% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 24 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 11:31 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:09 hr 05:24 hr Standby 110 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 28:41 hr iPhone 14 +30% 37:24 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 +7% 86.3 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2022 Release date August 2022 September 2022 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.