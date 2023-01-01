Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (940K versus 803K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (940K versus 803K) Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (921 against 804 nits)

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (921 against 804 nits) Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung Comes with 625 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 625 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 3700 mAh Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1276 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection - Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97% 99.7% PWM 120 Hz 59 Hz Response time 1 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +15% 921 nits iPhone 14 Plus 804 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% iPhone 14 Plus +6% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:47 hr Watching video - 17:29 hr Gaming - 06:12 hr Standby - 146 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 n/a iPhone 14 Plus 41:09 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 +8% 86.3 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2022 Release date August 2022 October 2022 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.