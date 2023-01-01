Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 501K)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 758 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2942 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (910 against 635 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 4-years newer
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (33:02 vs 28:41 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97%
|100%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~560 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +15%
1268
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +77%
3897
2203
|CPU
|234223
|142301
|GPU
|379312
|188718
|Memory
|159101
|70367
|UX
|163039
|104916
|Total score
|934653
|501351
|Max surface temperature
|36.8 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|46%
|69%
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|8819
|5231
|Web score
|10933
|-
|Video editing
|7480
|-
|Photo editing
|31661
|-
|Data manipulation
|10706
|-
|Writing score
|16924
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|24 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|09:18 hr
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|11:31 hr
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:09 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +21%
125
103
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +18%
113
96
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +11%
112
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|September 2018
|Release date
|August 2022
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.
