Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Google Pixel 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 385K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (910 against 693 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (31:36 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3700 mAh
  • Weighs 36 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 97.4%
PWM 120 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +31%
910 nits
Pixel 5
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
Pixel 5 +5%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max clock 3190 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620
GPU clock 900 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +111%
1268
Pixel 5
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +114%
3897
Pixel 5
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +142%
934653
Pixel 5
385504
CPU 234223 102395
GPU 379312 105316
Memory 159101 74762
UX 163039 106676
Total score 934653 385504
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +714%
8819
Pixel 5
1084
Max surface temperature 36.8 °C 38.6 °C
Stability 46% 89%
Graphics test 52 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 8819 1084
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10933 -
Video editing 7480 -
Photo editing 31661 -
Data manipulation 10706 -
Writing score 16924 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 24 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 11:31 hr 15:02 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 110 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4
28:41 hr
Pixel 5 +10%
31:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4
125
Pixel 5 +3%
129
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +6%
113
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip 4
112
Pixel 5 +7%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Pixel 5 +6%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2020
Release date August 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.

