Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Google Pixel 5 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 97.4% PWM 120 Hz 367 Hz Response time 1 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +31% 910 nits Pixel 5 693 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% Pixel 5 +5% 85.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size 24 GB 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 11:31 hr 15:02 hr Gaming 04:09 hr 05:39 hr Standby 110 hr 104 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 28:41 hr Pixel 5 +10% 31:36 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB Pixel 5 +6% 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2020 Release date August 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.