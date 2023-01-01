Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 748K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 748K) 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1042 points Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Comes with 655 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% Pixel 7 +3% 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size 24 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 11:31 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 04:09 hr 05:26 hr Standby 110 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 28:41 hr Pixel 7 +2% 29:08 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- OTG - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB Pixel 7 +2% 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 October 2022 Release date August 2022 October 2022 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.