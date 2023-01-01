Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Google Pixel 7

VS
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 748K)
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1042 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 655 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3700 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 98.5%
PWM 120 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
910 nits
Pixel 7 +6%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
Pixel 7 +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +22%
1268
Pixel 7
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +20%
3897
Pixel 7
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +25%
934653
Pixel 7
748242
CPU 234223 203616
GPU 379312 295372
Memory 159101 108654
UX 163039 142235
Total score 934653 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +35%
8819
Pixel 7
6523
Max surface temperature 36.8 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 46% 69%
Graphics test 52 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 8819 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +29%
13605
Pixel 7
10551
Web score 10933 7506
Video editing 7480 6176
Photo editing 31661 17801
Data manipulation 10706 10086
Writing score 16924 15649
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (78th and 146th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 24 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 11:31 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 110 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4
28:41 hr
Pixel 7 +2%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4
125
Pixel 7 +16%
145
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4
113
Pixel 7 +27%
143
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip 4
112
Pixel 7 +25%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Pixel 7 +2%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2022
Release date August 2022 October 2022
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
