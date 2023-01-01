Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Honor Magic 5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3700 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 29% longer battery life (37:04 vs 28:41 hours)
- Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1220 against 914 nits)
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1204K versus 930K)
- Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
94
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
88
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.54:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|-
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|91%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97%
|98.7%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
Magic 5 Pro +12%
1411
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3874
Magic 5 Pro +18%
4582
|CPU
|234223
|240420
|GPU
|379312
|563919
|Memory
|159101
|222701
|UX
|163039
|186528
|Total score
|930454
|1204266
|Max surface temperature
|36.8 °C
|37.6 °C
|Stability
|46%
|47%
|Graphics test
|51 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|8662
|12659
|Web score
|11232
|-
|Video editing
|7491
|-
|Photo editing
|31672
|-
|Data manipulation
|10960
|-
|Writing score
|16828
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (97th and 21st place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Magic UI 7.1
|OS size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:48 hr
|Web browsing
|09:18 hr
|13:43 hr
|Watching video
|11:31 hr
|16:12 hr
|Gaming
|04:09 hr
|04:59 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|118 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|122°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Magic 5 Pro +23%
154
Video quality
113
Magic 5 Pro +27%
144
Generic camera score
112
Magic 5 Pro +36%
152
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|August 2022
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
