Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3700 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (37:04 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1220 against 914 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1204K versus 930K)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Honor Magic 5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Magic 5 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.54:9
PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 98.7%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
914 nits
Magic 5 Pro +33%
1220 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
Magic 5 Pro +11%
91%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
1262
Magic 5 Pro +12%
1411
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
3874
Magic 5 Pro +18%
4582
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4
930454
Magic 5 Pro +29%
1204266
CPU 234223 240420
GPU 379312 563919
Memory 159101 222701
UX 163039 186528
Total score 930454 1204266
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 4
8662
Magic 5 Pro +46%
12659
Max surface temperature 36.8 °C 37.6 °C
Stability 46% 47%
Graphics test 51 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 8662 12659
Web score 11232 -
Video editing 7491 -
Photo editing 31672 -
Data manipulation 10960 -
Writing score 16828 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1
OS size 24 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 3700 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 13:43 hr
Watching video 11:31 hr 16:12 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 110 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4
28:41 hr
Magic 5 Pro +29%
37:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2023
Release date August 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

