Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 522K)

79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 522K) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 749 points

69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 749 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate Weighs 17 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 910 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% Edge (2022) +7% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr - Watching video 11:31 hr - Gaming 04:09 hr - Standby 110 hr - General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 28:41 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 125 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 113 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 4 112 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 August 2022 Release date August 2022 August 2022 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.